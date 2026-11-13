Illinois gets over $188K from Family Dollar lawsuit settlement over deceptive price allegations

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday that Family Dollar has settled a lawsuit over their prices for $63 million.

Illinois had joined 17 other states and the FTC in suing the chain, alleging they regularly charged customers more at the register than the prices displayed on the shelves.

The settlement requires Family Dollar to establish a $40 million redress fund for eligible consumers, and a $20 million discount program for customers, Raoul said. A total of $3 million will be paid to the states that sued.

Illinois is set to get $188,548, according to Raoul's announcement.

"Family Dollar overcharging for products at a time when many basic necessities have become less affordable harms vulnerable families and communities," Raoul said in his announcement. "I am pleased with this settlement that holds Family Dollar accountable and takes steps to ensure that it will not overcharge consumers in the future. I remain committed to protecting Illinois consumers from unfair business practices."

The chain is also prohibited from misrepresenting their prices and must establish and implement a pricing accuracy program that is independently assessed and certified annually.