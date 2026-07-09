"Iceboy!" starring Nick Offerman, Megan Mullaly extends its run at the Goodman Theatre; actor reflects on Illinois roots

Iceboy! is a hit new musical at Goodman Theatre that has been extended through August 16 following overwhelming audience demand. The production stars Emmy Award winners Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, the real-life married couple whose creative partnership has entertained audiences across television, film, and the stage.

The hilarious and imaginative musical tells the fictional story of Broadway star Vera Vimm (Mullally), whose world changes when she discovers a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal frozen in the Arctic. As "Iceboy" becomes a theatrical sensation, he inspires legendary playwright Eugene O'Neill (Offerman) and creates a battle for the spotlight filled with comedy, music, and unforgettable performances.

In a conversation with CBS News CHicago, Offerman reflected on his journey from Minooka to the world stage, sharing stories about his Midwest upbringing, his early days as a theatre artist in Chicago, and the experiences that helped shape his career.

Long before becoming known worldwide as Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation," Offerman built his foundation in Chicago's vibrant theatre community, performing with companies including Steppenwolf Theatre, A Red Orchid Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and Defiant Theatre.

Offerman also discussed his creative future, what he hopes to explore next in his career, and the importance of continuing to grow as an artist and storyteller. He shared his deep appreciation for Japan House at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, an organization that has played a meaningful role in his life since his college years.

As a University of Illinois theatre graduate, Offerman developed a lasting connection to Japanese arts, including kabuki and Zen aesthetics, and continues to support Japan House's mission of cultural understanding and artistic discovery.

Offerman also expounded on his unique connection to and partnership with Mullally, as they built a celebrated creative partnership both on and off stage. Their chemistry and shared love of performance bring an added layer of authenticity to Iceboy!.

Offerman will also appear live at Ramova Theatre on July 13 for a special evening of humor, music, and storytelling benefiting Japan House. The event will feature an opening performance from Chicago-based taiko drumming group Ho Etsu Taiko, along with a limited VIP experience featuring exclusive seating, a performance poster, a book signing opportunity, and a special meet-and-photo experience with Offerman.