ICE agents crash into car, detain man in Dunning on Chicago's Northwest Side, witnesses say

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a man after crashing into a car in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood Tuesday, according to witnesses at the scene.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of N. Olcott Ave. around 11 a.m. A witness said he saw unmarked black Ford Explorers driven by ICE agents chasing a red car that looked like it already had damage to its bumper down Grace Street toward Olcott.

The witness said one of the SUVs struck the back of the red car causing it to swerve and go up the block on Olcott. The car crashed into a tree a short time later.

The witness said after the crash ICE agents detained an older man, who had short gray hair. The witness said he was certain they were ICE agents because they were wearing vests identifying them as such.

Chicago police responded to the area about 20 minutes later the witness said, blocking off the street with marked squad cars. The witness said CPD wasn't involved in the chase that led to the crash at all.

CBS News Chicago reached out to CPD for more information. Police said they were waiting to hear back from officers who responded to the scene and did not provide any further details.

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information and have not yet heard back.