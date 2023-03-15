Lanes of I-55 bridge over Route 53 reopen after pothole repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The two right lanes on the outbound Interstate 55 bridge over Route 53 in Bolingbrook reopened Wednesday afternoon, two days after a monster pothole prompted emergency repairs.

The pothole was discovered Monday afternoon, causing major delays on the highway. The pothole left the rebar grid under the pavement showing. It appeared part of the pothole went straight through the pavement.

Crews on Tuesday poured concrete to fill the pothole, and workers put a tent over it as the concrete sets, but due to the cold temperatures, the Illinois Department of Transportation said the lanes remained closed Wednesday morning while the concrete patch gains strength.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, IDOT spokeswoman Marie Castaneda said all lanes had reopened to traffic.

IDOT said that stretch of I-55 is nearing the end of its useful lifespan, and is undergoing reconstruction, including a new bridge deck, which is expected to be completed later this fall.