Lanes closed on I-55 bridge over Route 53 near Bolingbrook for repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The two right lanes on the outbound Interstate 55 bridge over Route 53 in Bolingbrook will be temporarily closed for emergency repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The agency said the necessary repairs were made to the bridge deck after a large pothole caused major delays on Monday afternoon on the highway. The pothole left the rebar grid under the pavement showing. It appeared part of the pothole went straight through the pavement.

IDOT said additional time is needed for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lanes can be reopened to traffic.

The left lane of the bridge and the ramps will remain open. IDOT said it anticipates all lanes to reopen later Tuesday evening, but it might take more time if the concrete has not cured.

Motorists should expect delays Tuesday afternoon.