I Am A Gentleman Inc. connects young men in Chicago with business clothes

The nonprofit I Am A Gentleman Inc. provided the opportunity Sunday for some young men to shop for new professional clothes.

I Am A Gentleman hosted its 2026 Annual Summer Shopping Spree on Sunday. The organization passed out nice dress clothes such as suits, shirts, ties, shoes, and belts to men 18 and older preparing for employment, career advancement, or workforce entry.

The aim is to help remove barriers to the workforce the young men may face by not having those items.

The event was held at the Project Gentlemen Image & Grooming Studio, at 540 W. 35th St. in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, on Sunday afternoon. A DJ was on site to provide entertainment as the young men perused the apparel.