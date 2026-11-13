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Serious crash, wet roadways slowing down traffic on I-80/94 near Indiana state line

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl
Kris Habermehl
Reporter
Kris Habermehl is a traffic and breaking news reporter for CBS News Chicago.
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Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

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Traffic is building on I-80/94 near the Indiana state line amid slick road conditions on Friday morning. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for counties including Cook, Eastern Will, and Lake (IN), until 10 a.m. 

Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in the westbound lanes in Lansing near the state line. 

ISP said two people were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims later died. 

All lanes are shut down, and police are warning commuters to seek alternate routes. 

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