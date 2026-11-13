Serious crash, wet roadways slowing down traffic on I-80/94 near Indiana state line
Traffic is building on I-80/94 near the Indiana state line amid slick road conditions on Friday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for counties including Cook, Eastern Will, and Lake (IN), until 10 a.m.
Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in the westbound lanes in Lansing near the state line.
ISP said two people were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims later died.
All lanes are shut down, and police are warning commuters to seek alternate routes.