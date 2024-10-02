Shooting along I-55 near Pulaski Rd. in Chicago creates big traffic backup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A reported shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Wednesday evening caused significant delays as inbound traffic was being diverted off the highway as police responded to the area.

Illinois State Police said they responded to the area of Interstate 55 northbound at Pulaski Road around 6:16 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

One victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries, though police did not specify what those injuries were.

Inbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Pulaski.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where multiple emergency vehicles were in the area and a white car was seen stopped off the roadway in front of a light pole. Officers were seen searching the area around the scene.

Traffic was only being let by on the left shoulder. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications advised drivers to seek an alternative route.