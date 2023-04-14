Hyundai, AAA to offer new insurance for car owners affected by increasing thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) – Help is on the way for Hyundai drivers. The automaker announced it's teaming up with AAA to offer new insurance options for those car owners.

In January, CBS 2 reported that some major insurers like State Farm are no longer writing policies for Kia and Hyundai owners in some states, because thieves have been targeting certain models of those cars at an alarming rate.

For months, CBS 2 has been tracking how thieves break into the steering columns on certain models without engine immobilizers. They take the cars and trash them, leaving behind big repair bills.

Hyundai also confirmed on Friday that its free anti-theft software upgrade is available for all of its nearly 4 million cars that need it.

Just last month, CBS 2's Tara Molina got a first look at the Kia software upgrade being rolled out at dealerships across the state.