Thousands of new manufacturing jobs coming to Joliet area as Pritzker, Hyundai announce expansion

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that Hyundai Translead is expanding its commitment in Will County and bringing more than 3,700 new jobs to the Joliet area.

The company is also creating a second life for two former industrial sites.

"It's all about well, three simple words: jobs, jobs jobs. And that doesn't just happen by accident," Pritzker said.

In March, the company announced Illinois would be its new home and it was bringing 2,475 jobs to Will County; now they're doubling down on investment and job creation here. This division of Hyundai makes commercial transportation equipment. It will use two former manufacturing sites, including a former Caterpillar facility, to ramp up production.

In total, Hyundai Translead will invest $600 million in Will County for this expansion. CEO of Hyundai Translead Sean Kenney said the expansion and increased investment will bring it closer to customers and suppliers.

"Years from now, people will say, 'I started at Hyundai Translead in 2027,'" Kenney said.

Illinois leaders said the biggest investment is in the people the company will hire.

"Hyundai TransLead is creating the opportunity for people to put down roots and to build a great future for themselves and for their families," Pritzker said.

The company will take over the former Caterpillar heavy equipment operations site and Lion Electric's electric bus operations site.

Many of the jobs include advanced manufacturing technicians that need special training. So, the investment also includes a new manufacturing training academy at Joliet Junior College, expanding industrial maintenance training and doubling welding capacity.

"They're going to get trained at Joliet Junior College, so that that's a stepping stone for them," said Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy. "I didn't do the math, but I'm sure it's several 100 million dollars a year in income that will be used in homes and restaurants and businesses, and so it's huge for us."

D'Arcy said the announcement solidifies Joliet as a destination for advanced manufacturing. He said he hopes a larger workforce and expanded production could mean more spending at local businesses, and an even larger ripple effect across Will County.

"My great-great-grandfather came to Joliet in 1853 and this was the site of his farm," he said. "He cleared this and then farmed this."

Now, 173 years later, it's the site of one of the new manufacturing facilities. D'Arcy sees a future of economic opportunity unfolding.

"Now there's going to be spin-off businesses from what their needs are. You know, they're going to need parts, and people are going to manufacture the parts to put into these. So, we see that happen in other regions of the country, and right now we've got several other sites looking at manufacturing," he said.

Hyundai Translead is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. It manufactures transportation equipment including dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies and dollies.