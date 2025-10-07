Woman injured in apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard around 4:45 a.m.

Photos captured on the scene show heavy damage on the third floor of the residence.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for smoke inhalation in good condition.

Police said no residents were displaced by the fire.

A source at the scene told CBS News Chicago it was a cooking fire. Chicago police have not released an official cause of the fire.