Woman injured in apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning. 

The fire broke out in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. 

Photos captured on the scene show heavy damage on the third floor of the residence. 

Chicago police said a 27-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for smoke inhalation in good condition.

Police said no residents were displaced by the fire. 

A source at the scene told CBS News Chicago it was a cooking fire. Chicago police have not released an official cause of the fire. 

