School bus driver in Huntley, Illinois, arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials

A school bus driver in northwest suburban Huntley has been arrested on charges of possessing child sex abuse materials.

Huntley police said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force provided them with information that a phone number in Huntley tried to upload potential child sex abuse materials to a cloud-based online storage service, and police were able to trace the phone back to 43-year-old Jon Roth.

On Tuesday, police and investigators from the Illinois Attorney General's office executed a search warrant at Roth's home and seized several electronic devices. Roth agreed to come in for questioning and after investigators completed an analysis of the electronic devices, he was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials involving a victim under 13 years of age.

Roth was taken to the McHenry County Jail to await a detention hearing. Court records show he is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

In a letter to staff and families, Huntley Community School District 158 confirmed Roth works as a school bus driver for the district.

Roth has been removed from all duties and placed on leave. District 158 officials said the school bus aide assigned to Roth's bus never reported any concerning conduct, and officials have no reason to believe the child sexual abuse materials found on the devices at Roth's home involve any students.

"We understand that this news may be deeply concerning to families. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We will continue to support law enforcement's investigation while maintaining our commitment to student safety," Superintendent Jessica Lombard wrote in the letter.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.