Chicago area volunteers coming together for Hunger Action Day

It's Hunger Action Day, and there are several events across the Chicago area to help feed people.

Round 200 volunteers help pack nutritious food for neighbors across the Northern Illinois Food Bank's 13-county service area. This includes both rural and suburban locations.

The Hope Center in Blue Island is opening its indoor and outdoor farms to showcase growing fresh food for local food pantries.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials are speaking at the Greater Chicago Food Depository about federal SNAP cuts, leaving more families able to put food on the table.

You can find more events on Feeding America's website.

A new report from the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the University of Chicago found that one in three Chicago households face food insecurity. That's up from one in five households in 2025.