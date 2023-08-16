Humboldt Park victim recounts horror of being held at gunpoint by young robbers

Victim speaks after being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police issued another warning this week after eight people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning within a period of two hours – and similar patterns have been reported multiple times in Chicago lately.

This type of crime targets people from all throughout the city. A victim of an armed robbery shared his harrowing tale – and what he wants to be done about it – with CBS 2's Marybel González on Monday

It is a scene replaying itself in many parts of the city – armed robbers targeting people on the street.

"By the time I realize what's happening, they're already on the grass," said Eli Diaz. "The guy has an AK in my face."

The robbery happened on Friday, Aug. 4, on Harding Avenue near Wabansia Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood – and it was caught on camera. It happened more quickly than Diaz could react.

"Didn't even have time to think," he said. "I would've ran."

Diaz and his neighbors were outside at the time because they had heard gunshots nearby – and wanted to see what was going on.

"As we're walking back, we stop where this post is," Diaz said, pointing to one of his wrought-iron fence posts. "We're talking, and all of a sudden, a car pulls up on us."

As seen on video, two masked men jump out of the car – one of them with a gun tied to his wrist with a bandana.

"He got close to my face, and I was like: 'Dude. You can have whatever you want, man,'" Diaz said. "'Just… put the gun down. You don't have to put it in my face.'"

Diaz said it got even more tense when his neighbor did not want to give up her purse.

"He grabs it and she resisted, and that's when he kind of like lightly hits her in the face," Diaz said.

No one was seriously hurt. The gunmen got away with the purse and Diaz's cellphone.

To Diaz, what was perhaps more shocking than the robbery itself was just how young the robbers appeared to be.

"I heard their voices. I heard the one to my left, I was like – he's a kid. Puberty hasn't even hit this kid yet," Diaz said. "He sounded like a baby."

The robbers were all minors, said Diaz, but probably not first-timers.

"The cops were telling us we were the ninth person they hit at that point; to get robbed," Diaz said. "They were more than likely saying it was the same crew."

As of late Monday, there had been no arrests. The incident has now left Diaz shaken.

"I walk around, and I can't believe I'm saying this," Diaz said, "but I'm going to be more scared when I see kids walking around than I do adults."

He is also demanding action.

"These kids are running the streets for hours - what about the parents? Do you not know where your kid's at - Your 12-year-old kid? That bothers me," Diaz said. "What are we going to do as adults? We're just going to let it happen?"