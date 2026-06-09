How to spot party invitation scams this summer

With weddings, graduation parties, and other summer events in full swing, it's important to watch out for scams.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new wave of "You're Invited" texts and emails. The BBB said the invites appear to come from well-known services like Evite, Paperless Post, or Punchbowl.

BBB Officials said scammers use AAI to make the fake invites that have malicious links.

The BBB provided key red flags to watch out for:

• Mandatory Login: The page forces you to enter your email and password just to "view" the invitation details.

• Request for Security Codes: The message asks for a one-time verification code or a phone number to RSVP.

• Software Downloads: You are nudged to download a file to view the invitation, which may silently install remote access tools.

• Generic Content: The invitation is vague, mentioning a "special celebration" or "party" without specific details like the host's name or event type.

• Suspicious Sender: The email address comes from a generic provider (like Gmail or Yahoo) instead of the official platform's domain.

You can report an incident on the BBB Scam Tracker.