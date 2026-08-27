How to see the August 2026 lunar eclipse in Chicago and Illinois

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area Thursday night into Friday, which scientists say will be the most impressive lunar eclipse visible in the U.S. before a total lunar eclipse on New Year's Eve in 2028.

The deep partial eclipse will see almost the entire surface of the moon covered by the Earth's shadow: a massive 96.2%. The eclipse will begin Thursday night and continue past midnight into the earliest hours of Friday morning.

Because the moon is full at the time of the eclipse, which will turn it a deep coppery-red color, it is known as a blood moon.

Eclipses always travel in pairs as the sun, moon and Earth align so precisely that one obscures the other. That's because the moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, which is 400 times farther away, making them appear the same size — a cosmic coincidence and gift from the universe.

How can I see the lunar eclipse in Chicago?

Unlike the total solar eclipse that was only visible in parts of Europe and North African earlier this month, this deep partial lunar eclipse will be visible to billions across the world. The Chicago area is in the right place to see the entire lunar eclipse, according to NASA's maps.

All you'll have to do is look up. Lunar eclipses do not require the specialized eyewear that must be donned for a solar eclipse, so as long as you can see the moon, you'll be able to see the eclipse.

The weather will cooperate with the cosmic event, too, with forecasts calling for clear skies all night. All you'll have to do is look to the southeast and enjoy the phenomenon.

When can I see the lunar eclipse in Chicago?

The eclipse will begin at 9:33 p.m., peak at about 11:12 p.m. and end between 12:52 and 12:58 a.m.

Will the Northern Lights be visible too?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Aug. 27 – 28 for a G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm on the 27th and a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm on Aug. 28 caused by coronal mass ejections observed leaving the Sun on Aug. 25.

But the forecast map for aurora borealis viewing shows the most likely areas to see the lights are north of Illinois, dipping into northern Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota. It's unlikely you'll get the backdrop of the northern lights while watching the lunar eclipse.