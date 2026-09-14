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House fire caught on camera in Wadsworth, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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A large house fire was caught on camera by a witness in far north suburban Wadsworth, Illinois.

The fire broke out a home in the 38000 block of North Oakcrest Lane. In the video taken by Owen Dangel, huge flames shot out of the roof of a home with large, elaborate Halloween decorations in the front yard.

Dangel said the fire was "pretty big" and that the smoke coming from it was "dense and thick."

He also said neighbors spotted a dog, which they were able to coax out of the house.

There are reports no one was home at the time of the fire.


CBS News Chicago has reached out to fire officials for more information and are waiting to hear back. 

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