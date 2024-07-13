Hot, humid with late-day storms in Chicago for Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) — Be sure to try to keep cool as there is more humidity in the forecast for Chicago on Saturday. Temps continue to build on Sunday.
Waves of storms from this evening on and off through Tuesday as a steamy & stormy pattern develops.
Sunday & Monday feature dangerous heat with a heat index around 100 degrees.
What to expect for Saturday
Partly sunny. Hot and humid with a high of 90. Late-day storms.
Storms Saturday night
Stormy at times with a low of 75.
Heat builds Sunday
Building heat with a storm chance. High of 95.