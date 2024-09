Hot and humid day with thunderstorms Thursday night

Hot and humid day with thunderstorms Thursday night

Hot and humid day with thunderstorms Thursday night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A warm and humid day is ahead for the Chicago area.

Thursday's highs will be in the upper 80s.

As a cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening.

Cooler air is expected on Friday with highs in the 70s and gusty showers.

A high swim risk will be in effect for both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures cool off for the weekend with Saturday's highs in the 60s.