Hospitality workers at Navy Pier picketing for better wages, benefits

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – As warmer weather approaches dozens of staff at one popular tourist site could go on strike.

Hospitality workers from Offshore Rooftop, Lirica Restaurant, and Sable Hotel are picketing at Navy Pier.

They're fighting for better wages and health benefits.

This comes more than a year after employees first began negotiating for a contract.

Staff members include housekeepers, bartenders, and servers.

This is the latest hospitably group to consider striking. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 7:47 AM

