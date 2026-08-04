Fire breaks out at apartment building in Homewood, Illinois

There was a large fire department response to a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building south suburban Homewood Tuesday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment in the 1800 block of Cherry Creek Drive.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where at least four ambulances and at least three fire trucks could be seen in the parking lot. One fire truck had pulled up into the curved entry driveway to the building and had its ladder fully extended to a balcony where crews appeared to be working inside.

It was not clear if anyone had been rescued from inside that apartment. Smoke appeared to be coming from a window to the left of the balcony, but it was not known if the balcony and window are part of the same unit.

It was struck out shortly after 1:35 p.m. Fire officials said there were no serious injuries, but five people were taken to local hospitals to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

Residents were being let back into the building by 2:30 p.m., though the unit where the fire began and some other units are not currently habitable. The fire itself was contained to one unit, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.