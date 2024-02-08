Construction worker dies in accident at south suburban Chicago high school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A worker died after an accident on the site of a construction project on Wednesday at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in the south suburbs.

Flossmoor village officials said, around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, police and firefighters responded to an accident at the construction site for a new science building on the school's campus.

A masonry worker who had been injured was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the worker as 64-year-old Ronald Paul Simonson.

School District 233 superintendent Dr. Scott Wakeley sent students and parents at Homewood-Floossmoor a letter expressing the school's "deepest condolences to his family, coworkers and friends."

"Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other," he wrote in a letter to the school's students and parents. "We are grateful to first responders from Flossmoor, Homewood and Hazel Crest who immediately responded yesterday to care for him."

Village officials said the accident happened at a site that was accessible only to construction crews, and there was no danger to students or staff. The accident is under investigation by an independent inspection company and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.