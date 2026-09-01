Homer Glen pauses use of Flock cameras amid investigation into misuse by county officer

Homer Glen is pausing its use of the Flock camera network.

This comes as a county officer is being investigated for possibly abusing the technology.

In a vote, Homer Glen residents made it clear that they didn't want license plate readers on their streets. That was in 2023, but later the board approved them anyway. Now, the mayor is reviewing how the cameras are used.

For now, law enforcement access has been shut off to the five Flock cameras in Homer Glen.

"We support our officers, right? And we want to give them all the tools that they need to do their job, but I also don't want the tools that we're giving them to be used for personal use either," said Mayor Christina Neitzke-Troike.

The village contracts its police services to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, a deputy was placed on administrative leave for potentially misusing the Flock database. The cameras will remain off pending the investigation.

"We feel betrayed," said resident Tim McGraw. "Mainly because, frankly, they ignored us, right?"

Longtime resident McGraw says trust has been shattered after the cameras were installed in the village against the will of the voters in 2023. The outspoken critic of the cameras says he's now considering a run for public office.

"We have to stand up. I mean, our founding fathers would be disgusted by us in the fact that we let this happen," he said.

The village board approved its contract with Flock last December.

The mayor, who didn't have a vote on the measure, says five of the 12 approved cameras have been installed.

When asked about the residents who opposed and remain critical of the cameras, Neitzke-Troike says the board did the best that they could.

"The board did the best that they could. They put the safety of the residents first in their minds," she said.

The City of West Chicago is conducting a full review of its Flock camera system after a police officer was accused of misusing the technology. Last week, a Channahon police officer was put on administrative leave for the same thing. Berkeley's police department says they also confirmed an officer violated the policy there.

"I think the value of Flock cameras, when utilized correctly and lawfully it is immeasurable," said Anthony Riccio, former first deputy superintendent with Chicago police and director of Public Safety with Monterrey Security.

The mayor says the sheriff's deputy under investigation does not respond to calls in Homer Glen.

Last month, the Will County Board voted to renew Flock agreements for several suburbs there despite privacy concerns from some residents