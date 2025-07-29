$185 million land-based property to replace Hollywood Joliet Casino

The parent company of Hollywood Joliet Casino has officially closed its riverboat property.

The riverboat, which had been on the Des Plaines River for the past 30 years, will be replaced by a new casino. The all-new, $185 million land-based property is slated to open on August 11.

As far as the riverboat gaming operations in Joliet, those closed at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"As we transition to our new state-of-the-art facility, we reflect on 30+ years of operating in Joliet," said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. "We look forward to continuing to create best-in-class experiences for our loyal customers, welcoming new guests, and supporting this community for years to come."