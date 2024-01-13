2 dead, 1 hurt in shootings across Chicago during holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two people are dead, and one other was hurt in shootings across Chicago during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 37.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found a man between 20 and 25 years old outside with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with another male who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing into a nearby residence. SWAT was requested and searched the residence with no results.

About an hour later, police responded to a person shot and found a 37-year-old man with a graze wound to the leg in the 6900 block of West Wolcott around 9:45 p.m.

The victim told officers that he was shot at by an unknown male who fled the scene on foot. The victim refused EMS, and there is no one in custody.

Saturday

Just after midnight, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital after he was shot in the neck and face, in the 2200 block of West 21st Street. He was pronounced dead, and no one was in custody.

Check back for updates.