Shooting on Chicago's Lower West Side leaves 1 man dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed Saturday morning on the city's Lower West Side.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of West 21st Street just after midnight.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Adrian Molina by the Medical Examiner's Office, was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and face and was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.  

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 9:18 AM CST

