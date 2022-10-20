Hoffman Estates driver cited for hitting state police squad car on I-55 in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Hoffman Estates man was charged after he allegedly struck an Illinois State Police squad car on Interstate 55 early Wednesday morning.

An ISP Trooper was stopped in the right lane with emergency lights on after helping a motorist a little before 1 a.m. on I-55 south of LaGrange Road in Cook County.

A black 2023 Land Rover Velar failed to yield to the ISP squad car and struck its rear end. The ISP trooper was outside of the car at the time.

There were no injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover, Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28, was arrested for driving under the influence and issued a citation for violation of Scott's Law, an improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle.

ISP said there have been 21 Scott's Law-related crashes so far this year and eight troopers have been injured in such crashes.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any other vehicle with emergency or hazard lights on, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

A violation of Scott's Law could lead to a fine of no less than $250 or no more than $10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in an injury to another person, the violator's driver's license would be suspended for between six months and two years.