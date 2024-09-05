Search on for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed cyclist on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday asked for help from the public in finding a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Garfield Park last month.

At 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, police said the 55-year-old cyclist was struck by a blue Lincoln Town Car while pedaling through the park near Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue.

The cyclist died on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Police are searching for a blue 1997 Lincoln Town Car with Illinois license plate ES85500, driven by a man around 50 years old with gray facial hair.

The rear license plate for the vehicle is described to be missing a screw and sloping down to one side.

Chicago Police

The vehicle was last seen headed east on Washington Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.