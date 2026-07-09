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Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said a man was crossing the roadway in the 100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 11:40 p.m. when black SUV disregarded a traffic signal and hit the victim. 

Police said the victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condtion. 

The black SUV fled the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.    

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