Chicago police seek driver in North Side hit-and-run that left 90-year-old man injured
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a 90-year-old man hurt in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Chicago police said the man was crossing the street in the 6000 block of North Broadway around 5:43 p.m. when he was hit by a grey or silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox.
The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police.
The vehicle, driven by a Black woman around 27 years of age, has an Illinois Temporary Plate of 313-AC-082 and a pink breast cancer ribbon on the back.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.