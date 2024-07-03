Watch CBS News
Driver sought in hit-and-run of girl, 13, on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a 13-year-old girl in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday around 5:12 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police said the girl was crossing the street when the SUV, similar to a 2010 Mazda, was traveling northbound on Vincennes Avenue from Kerfoot Avenue struck her, causing serious injury. The driver did not stop to render aid to the victim or provide information about the crash.

The blue/gray SUV may have damage to the front, hood, and/or windshield, according to police.

gresham-hit-and-run.png
Chicago Police Department
gresham-hit-and-run-2
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the crash, driver, or vehicle is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

