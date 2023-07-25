Watch CBS News
Local News

Hinsdale teen Sean Richards laid to rest after killed when car crashed into restaurant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Hinsdale teen Sean Richards laid to rest after killed when car crashed into restaurant
Hinsdale teen Sean Richards laid to rest after killed when car crashed into restaurant 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday, friends and family laid to rest a 14-year-old boy killed when a car crashed into a restaurant in Hinsdale.

Sean Richards was hit by a Jeep outside Fontano's subs last week. He died four days later.

Mourners lined up to pay their respects to Richards during a visitation Monday afternoon.

All around town, columns and trees have been decorated with green ribbons in the boy's memory.

In his obituary, Richard's parents remembered him as "a gentle soul with a unique understanding of kindness and friendship."

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.