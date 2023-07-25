Hinsdale teen Sean Richards laid to rest after killed when car crashed into restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday, friends and family laid to rest a 14-year-old boy killed when a car crashed into a restaurant in Hinsdale.

Sean Richards was hit by a Jeep outside Fontano's subs last week. He died four days later.

Mourners lined up to pay their respects to Richards during a visitation Monday afternoon.

All around town, columns and trees have been decorated with green ribbons in the boy's memory.

In his obituary, Richard's parents remembered him as "a gentle soul with a unique understanding of kindness and friendship."