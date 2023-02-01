Highland Park shooting suspect appears in court.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS)-- The alleged gunman in the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting appeared in court Tuesday.

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others. He is charged with more than 100 counts of murder, attempted murder and more.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to every charge in August and is being held without bond.

The hearing Tuesday was part of a case management conference, so prosecutors and Crimo's attorney could discuss shared evidence.

If convicted, Crimo will face a mandatory life sentence.

The hearing Tuesday cane just a week after Crimo's father appeared in court. Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with reckless conduct for helping his son get a Firearm Owners Identification card.