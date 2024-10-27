Highland Park community to support Cooper Roberts at Sunday's benefit hockey game

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill (CBS) — More than two years ago, Cooper Roberts was paralyzed following the Highland Park 4th of July shooting.

On Sunday, his community will come together to help support his hockey team.

Cooper is now a member of the Hornets sled hockey team, where players use a sled and two sticks to get around on the ice.

The Hornets will play Highland Park High School's hockey team in a benefit game that will start at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Hornets sled hockey team.

CBS News Chicago's Joe Donlon will be in attendance at the Centennial Ice Arena.

Tickets are sold out, but those who are looking to donate can visit the game's event-brite page.