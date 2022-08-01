Highland Park combining memorials for parade shooting victims

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four weeks after the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, the city is combining memorials for the victims.

On Monday, the city will move memorial items from Port Clinton Square, to the temporary memorial that is alongside the Veterans' Memorial, near Central and St. Johns.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the city plans to create a permanent memorial.

She said the city plans to create a lasting memorial in remembrance of the victims, but will "not engage in this process in the immediate future" as the community members heal.

"Combining these memorials at one location will help us to honor theses differing ways of processing the trauma experienced on July 4," Rotering said in a written statement.