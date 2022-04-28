High school boy struck and killed by Amtrak train in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A high school age boy was killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning, as he was trespassing on a railroad embankment in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Amtrak and Chicago Fire Department officials said, around 9:30 a.m., a Milwaukee-bound Hiawatha line train struck the boy in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Fire Department officials said the boy appeared to be high school age, but could not provide a specific age.

None of the 105 passengers on the Amtrak train, nor the crew members, were injured.

The train that struck the boy was halted and a Metra train brought the passengers back to Union Station. Two other Milwaukee-bound Amtrak trains were canceled as a result of the accident, but normal service was expected to resume Thursday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.