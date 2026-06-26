1 injured after jumping from high-rise fire in Edgewater

One person was injured after jumping from a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood on Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building in the 5000 block of North Sheridan Road. Video from the scene shows firefighters using a large ladder to rescue residents.

CFD said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after jumping out of a window.

The fire was extinguished just before 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.