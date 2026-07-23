Hidden camera found inside restroom at Curaleaf marijuana dispensary in Worth, Illinois

Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside the bathroom of a marijuana dispensary in southwest suburban Worth.

Cameras outside Curaleaf at 114th Street and Harlem Avenue are expected, but police were called to the cannabis dispensary in June after employees discovered a hidden camera inside a restroom.

A police report shows officers collected a USB cord, a black battery power bank, and one mini spy screw camera attached to a motherboard.

"In the second bathroom closest to the wall, and then it was underneath the sink," said Curaleaf employee Samantha Dean.

Dean said she's worked as a budtender at Curaleaf in Worth for about three years, and while she didn't find the camera, coworkers told her that a memory card was also discovered in the bathroom that both employees and customers can access.

"Oh, it's awful," she said. "To feel like my body could be anywhere in this world at this point, especially because time is just going on and on and on, and we have no idea if it was hooked to the internet. We have nothing," she said.

Employees told Worth police the camera was affixed under the sink and pointed at the toilet.

Dean said she's "highly, highly confident" the camera recorded her using the restroom.

"I cannot use the restroom up there there at all. I'm grateful I live close, so I'm able to go home and use the bathroom when I have to," she said.

Curaleaf did not respond to repeated attempts to contact them for comment.

"First and foremost, we need to find out who did it, because he's assaulted us all," Dean said.