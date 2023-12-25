Chicago shooting: man wounded during attempted robbery in Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery attempt on Christmas morning in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue around 7:20 a.m., when two armed men got out of a gray sedan and announced a robbery.

One of the robbers began shooting at the victim, before both attackers got back in their car and drove off without stealing anything.

The victim was shot in the left thigh, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.