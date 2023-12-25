Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: man wounded during attempted robbery in Hermosa

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery attempt on Christmas morning in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue around 7:20 a.m., when two armed men got out of a gray sedan and announced a robbery.

One of the robbers began shooting at the victim, before both attackers got back in their car and drove off without stealing anything.

The victim was shot in the left thigh, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 10:31 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.