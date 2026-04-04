Heavy rain overnight leaves roadways flooding in south Chicago suburbs

Heavy rain in the Chicago area led to roadway flooding Saturday morning.

A Flood Watch was issued through 10 a.m. Saturday for most of the Chicago area. A flash flood warning has expired for the area.

A south suburban underpass was left under water, causing some drivers to leave their vehicles. Some of the impacted suburbs included Dolton, Calumet City, Homewood, and Flossmoor.

CBS meteorologist Kylee Miller warned drivers to avoid driving through ponded roadways due to both safety hazards and car damage.