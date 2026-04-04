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Heavy rain overnight leaves roadways flooding in south Chicago suburbs

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
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Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

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Heavy rain in the Chicago area led to roadway flooding Saturday morning. 

A Flood Watch was issued through 10 a.m. Saturday for most of the Chicago area. A flash flood warning has expired for the area. 

A south suburban underpass was left under water, causing some drivers to leave their vehicles. Some of the impacted suburbs included Dolton, Calumet City, Homewood, and Flossmoor. 

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CBS meteorologist Kylee Miller warned drivers to avoid driving through ponded roadways due to both safety hazards and car damage. 

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