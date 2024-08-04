Heat, humidity continue in Chicago for last day of Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the patchy fog that developed overnight and a few lingering showers across our northwestern zones early this morning, lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday, with steamy heat.

Hot temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s, feel like the middle 90s during the afternoon. It's advised to try and stay cool and hydrated.

An uncomfortable air mass will persist through the early days of the new workweek, but the good news is that heat relief is on the way. To get there, though, a cold front is bringing rain showers and storms into the forecast.

Monday and Tuesday are likely to bring numerous rain showers and storms to the area. To account for the possibility of stronger storms, a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) has been placed over northern Illinois and a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) elsewhere across the viewing area for Monday.

Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and hail will be the main weather hazards. On Monday morning, the storms seem to favor northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin state lines, but more intense rain and storms are expected to roll through Monday night into Tuesday. However, any part of the day with an unstable air mass has a chance for storms to develop, as a few waves of rain and embedded storms will roll through Monday and Tuesday.

Behind the rain and storms comes cooler temperatures with lower humidity levels. Wednesday and onward will only peak in the upper 70s.

