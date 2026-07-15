Experts share safety, HVAC filtration tips as wildfire smoke approaches Chicago

Chicagoans are being advised to take precautions as the city will get another visit from wildfire smoke from Canada.

Health professionals at Rush Medical Center say Thursday's air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone, as the particles from the wildfires will be high and dense. This is on top of the heat wave and an Air Quality Alert that has already been extended.

From the bright orange glow in British Columbia to an orange haze in upstate New York and Boston, wildfire smoke from Canada is spreading fast. But there are also fires at the Minnesota and Canada border and the smoke near Green Bay, Wisconsin, is heading Chicago's way.

"A lot of that stuff starts to enter to doors through windows, doors, doorways, garages, and it does start to make its way through the air duct system," said Charles Lomeli with ABC Plumbing, Sewer, Heating, Cooling, and Electric.

He says they are receiving nearly six times more calls due to the heat—some of those are for the dirt and soot buildup on air filters, causing possible damage to home HVAC systems.

"It can get really black, I mean it can get really dirty," Lomeli said.

They suggest changing filters now before the wildfire smoke hits.

"People say 'Oh, it's good for 30 days,' and then a dust storm comes and that 30 days can be a long time for that dust to settle in the filter," he said.

Rush respiratory therapist Steve Mosakowski says everyone could feel the effects on Thursday.

"The symptoms can start with irritation in the eyes, and the nose, maybe a little bit of a runny nose," he said.

As for runners and people walking outside, he says check the air quality before you go, even if you think you will be fine.

"Shorten up the run, don't run as long, run earlier, continue to watch that airnow.gov count," Mosakowski said.

Wildfire smoke can blow in overnight, so morning may not be the best time to exercise.

When it comes to driving, Mosakowski says to keep the windows up, air conditioner and hit the recirculation button to avoid pulling air from outside. Same goes for window AC units at home, using its air recycle feature.

For HVAC systems, Lomeli says once you change your filter, check it in a couple of days once the smoke hits to make sure no soot or any kind of smoke is settled in the filter itself.

Some more good advice? Stay inside if you don't necessarily have to be outside, but wear masks if you must and take medications for those who need them. The normal surgical masks, however, are not recommended as they will not work against the particles

Pet owners are advised to limit walking time and not to stay at dog parks for hours. For other pets, create a clean room with air filters and purifiers.