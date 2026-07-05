Head-on crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead, son injured in Geneva, Illinois

A head-on crash this weekend left a 71-year-old woman dead and her adult son injured in the west Chicago suburb of Geneva.

The driver police said was responsible for the crash is now facing multiple felony charges.

The Geneva police and fire departments were called at 9:13 p.m. Saturday for the crash in the 1000 block of South Randall Road in Geneva.

Geneva police said Christian Mares, 40, of Aurora, was driving a blue Chevrolet Camaro north on Randall Road, when his car veered outside the yellow center line into southbound traffic. He hit a red Nissan Versa being driven by the 71-year-old woman head-on, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released but whom police said was from Geneva, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her son, a passenger in the Nissan, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and then airlifted to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The son was from Essexville, Michigan, and remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.

Mares was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death and great bodily harm, aggravated driving under the influence with no insurance, reckless homicide, and aggravated use of a communication device. These charges are all felonies.

Mares was also charged with several misdemeanors and traffic citations.

Mares was taken to the Kane County Jail early Sunday morning to await a court hearing.