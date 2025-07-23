Head coach Ben Johnson pulls first team offense from field in first day of training camp

Wednesday marked the first practice of Ben Johnson's first training camp as Chicago Bears head coach.

As tight end Cole Kmet put it, there was urgency from the get-go. That urgency included Johnson at one point pulling the first team offense off the field during the portion of the camp for which the media could not shoot video.

The move didn't surprise Kmet.

"No, not at all," he said. I think that's on par for how Ben is."

Kmet said he could not repeat specifically what Johnson said.

"All I heard was a little bit of yelling," Johnson said. "That's on par for Ben. If you're not doing it right, he's going to get you out. It's just a lesson to us that, you know, you've got to be on the details, we've got to be on the details going into practice."

Meanwhile, new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen says he is trying to create a culture on the defensive side of the ball too. That started with having all his guys do up/downs at the beginning of practice.

"Training camp is going to be difficult, and we're going to have to be able to overcome when we're tired," Allen said. "How do we focus? How do we concentrate? How do we dig down deep inside, and rise up, and make plays in critical situations of the game?"

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds set the tone intercepting quarterback Caleb Williams first pass during 11-on-11. Allen said he expects Edmunds to be an exceptional playmaker.

Meanwhile, there was no sign Wednesday of rookie receiver Luther Burden, who missed most of the offseason program with a hamstring issue.