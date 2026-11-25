A veteran noticed a problem at his senior living facility. That being a flagpole without a flag.

A problem he and a whole city came together to fix.

Once the leaves are gone, the trees will be as bare as the flagpole – at Jennings Terrace in Aurora.

"They used to have a rope there, and you could make the flag go up and down," said Bill Jacobs.

There's no rope now — just a pole and a nagging question for Jacobs.

"Where the hell's the flag?" he asked.

The 85-year-old Air Force veteran has been asking everyone at his senior living community.

"You know, he'd say, it's a real shame we don't have a flag. You know, there's veterans that live here, too, you know," said Jacobs daughter, Jenny Latham.

The answer to Jacobs' questions is something Latham wishes she had.

But why has the pole been without a flag for so long?

"It's been a tough one. So last year, we had some major storms that took out the flagpole," said Esther Allen with Jennings Terrace.

Allen says the nonprofit had to prioritize repairs and the flagpole just wasn't at the top of the list. However, Jacobs kept bringing it up — from conversations at lunch to discussions at resident council.

"I began to wonder why the hell we're not calling somebody to come and fix it," he said.

He'd expect any veteran to feel the same way, no matter his branch of service.

Corey Tyner gave to his country, serving five years in the Navy and being on two different ships. He's got a lot back in return.

"Best thing I did. It gave me my best education, met my family there, and it's a family tradition," he said.

Now, Tyner serves the city of Aurora as an electrician, and for the first time in his career, duty calls from a daughter of a veteran.

"One morning, I was leaving for work, and there was a lift truck in my court fixing the light, and I stopped my car, and I was like, 'Oh, Aurora has a lift truck.' So, I literally parked my car, and I messaged our mayor," Latham said.

On the day before Veterans Day, the city lends a hand and a truck to Jennings Terrace — helping them raise a new flag as an audience settles in to watch, with Jacobs sitting front and center.

"I think he's proud," Latham said. "When people keep talking to him about it and thanking him, you know, I think it makes him embarrassed. You know, he just wanted a flag up there."

Tyner has had countless jobs in a bucket truck, but this is bucket list material — not only helping to raise a flag, but lift the spirits of a fellow vet.

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