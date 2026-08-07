Hazel Crest students pass out hot meals as community continues recovery from July tornado

With many communities in Chicago's south suburbs still facing a long road to recovery after last week's tornadoes, some students turned out in force to help storm victims in Hazel Crest.

Plenty of downed trees still litter parts of Hazel Crest, yet among the debris on Friday, a school bus brought in students to get behind a table and truly get behind a good cause.

"I'm out here for helping people who went through a rough time during the tornado," said 13-year-old Dylan Alexis Gracia.

Gracia and his classmates from Hazel Crest School District 152 ½ rolled up their sleeves to give back on Friday by handing out hot meals to families still impacted by the EF-1 tornado that hit Hazel Crest last month.

"To see our communities impacted in a way one would never imagine, tornadoes in tightly densely populated community, it's unheard of. So everyone needs to spring into action," said superintendent Dean Barnett.

Simone Allen's 8-year-old daughter was one of those students handing out meals.

"This is a blessing, and it's appreciated. I don't want to get emotional on it, but we thank y'all, because if it wasn't for this tornado and the community, we wouldn't be here today helping one another," she said.

Her daughter showed up to help despite needing the assistance herself and living next door the devastation of a townhouse complex hit by the tornado.

The tornado destroyed the vast majority of the townhomes on 171st street, and nearly two weeks later, crews were still working to restore power to the remaining buildings, where some families are trying to cope.

"We're asking for help. We're asking for putting our bonds together, our hearts and souls, and make a plan to try to get the power on, to try to get all this debris up, because the community is stepping up, but we need more help," Allen said.

As they wait on financial assistance, power, and cleanup, a hot meal goes a long way.

"It's love and it's in the community," Allen said.