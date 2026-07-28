Hazel Crest postpones Hazelnut Festival this weekend after storm damage, will organize cleanup efforts

The village of Hazel Crest has postponed this weekend's Hazelnut Festival due to damage from Monday's severe storms.

Village officials said that instead of holding a festival while many residents continue to recover from the damage caused by the thunderstorms, they are redirecting their efforts toward a village-wide community cleanup initiative to help impacted neighbors and residents in need.

The village is still dealing with fallen trees, debris, power outages and property damage, and the initiative will allow officials, nonprofits, businesses, civic groups and residents to come together to help neighbors and families impacted by the storm.

"Our community has experienced significant hardship over the last several days. While the Hazelnut Festival is one of Hazel Crest's most anticipated traditions, our priority must be our people. There is no way we can celebrate while members of our community are still recovering," wrote Village President Sandra Alexander in a statement. "This weekend, instead of gathering for a festival, we will come together to serve our neighbors, clean our community, and begin rebuilding together."

The village said they will post information to their official social media pages and website on volunteer locations, cleanup assignments, and more details about the effort.

The Hazelnut Festival will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined after storm recovery efforts are further along, officials said.