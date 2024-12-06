Harvey man charged after fleeing police, shooting at officer in Chicago suburbs

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged after fleeing from police and firing a shot at an officer early Wednesday morning in River Forest.

Andres D. Adan, 20, of Harvey, Illinois, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm along with additional traffic offenses, including aggravated fleeing and eluding, in River Forest and Forest Park incidents.

River Forest police said Riverside police stopped a vehicle for traffic offenses in the Village of Riverside Wednesday morning. During the stop, the driver was seen retrieving a firearm and fled from police.

A short time later, Forest Park police found the same vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled before officers could reach him.

The vehicle fled into River Forest, left the roadway, and hit a business in the 300 block of Lathrop Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Police said Adan then exited the vehicle and entered the unoccupied business as authorities surrounded the area and directed him to exit the building. He intentionally fired a handgun from inside the business at a River Forest police officer but surrendered to police without further incident a short time later.

He was taken into custody by River Forest Police with the assistance of Forest Park, Oak Park, and Riverside Police.

Adan attended a detention hearing on Friday and was ordered to remain in custody.