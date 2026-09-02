Harold's Chicken, My Friend's House teaming up for meal giveaway in Gary, Indiana

As food insecurity remains a big concern for people still dealing with storm damage in Gary, Indiana, Chicago's Harold's Chicken is stepping up to help.

Some residents didn't get their power back after the storms for two weeks. Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said that, in the aftermath of the extended outage, just because the power is back on does not mean everything is back to normal.

Harold's Chicken is heading to Gary on Thursday to offer free meals.

CEO Vincent Sherrod said Harold's is hosting the food giveaway at Flourish Church, at 3935 Cleveland Street. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

"We ran across a lot of people who needed food so we decided that we are going to come back over there and serve 600 people at least," Sherrod

Sherrod teamed up with Tiffany Rose from the nonprofit "My Friend's House" for the giveaway.

"My Friend's House Foundation believes that no one should be deprived of the basic essentials, food, clothing, shelter," Rose said. "We plan on having a very impactful event.

Earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced that federal disaster assistance is now available for the state of Indiana following severe storms.

Individual assistance is now available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security as part of the State Disaster Relief Fund. Folks impacted by this month's storms may qualify for emergency grants of up to $5,000.