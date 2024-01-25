Driver hurt in apparent road rage shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in his car during an apparent road rage incident on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Harlem Avenue.

A 28-year-old man was traveling in his car when he was involved in an argument with another driver while in traffic. The offender got out of his car and fired one gunshot into the victim's vehicle before returning to his car and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to his arm and self-transported himself to Community First Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Five Detectives Are Investigating.